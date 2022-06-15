YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Police officers investigated a domestic violence incident involving a felony suspect on June 14 around 8:30 p.m. Reports came in of assault and threats.
Officers responded and determined probable cause of domestic violence. In Washington state, once there is probable cause in domestic violence cases, an arrest must be made. Instead of allowing officers to choose, state law calls for a mandatory arrest.
The multiple-felony suspect was able to put some distance between himself and the officers as they tried to apprehend him. He then barricaded himself inside a home, according to Lieutenant Chad Janis.
YPD officers focused on evacuating the family from the home at that point. A 90-minute standoff ensued as officers tried to de-escalate the man, Janis reports.
A K9 was used to take the suspect into custody. During the arrest, the man grabbed the K9 and tried assaulting it in numerous ways. According to Janis, the K9 did not need medical attention and is now doing fine.
The multiple-felony suspect is now held on $100,000 bail.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
