KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police are looking for a man who shot at someone's car with a BB gun in Kennewick Sunday night. According to police the incident occurred on Columbia Center Blvd near Deschutes Ave.

This was started by confrontation between two men in their twenties at the Ranch and Home parking lot. After driving away the suspect shot at the car's back windows with a BB gun. There were no injuries police say the suspect drives a white Hyundai sedan. If you have any information contact Kennewick Police.