Police looking for man who stole car at gunpoint at Playground of Dreams.

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to the Kennewick Police Department a suspect is on the run after stealing a car at gunpoint at the Playground of Dreams. KPD says around 4 p.m. this afternoon an unknown suspect went up to a father sitting in his car with his two children at the Playground of Dreams. Officers say the suspect pointed a gun at the father, while telling him to leave the keys in the car. According to police he let him get his two children out of the back seat. Officers say that’s when the suspect stole the car leaving westbound through the park.
KPD says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
The stolen vehicle is a red 2013 Ford Explorer with plates AXC1537 with luggage racks.
KPD says the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-thirties with a thin mustache, wearing a gray or green vest and blue jeans. Police say if you see the vehicle or the suspect, to call 911 immediately.
