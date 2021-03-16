Police looking for missing Sequim man last seen in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - 50 year old Michael Cate is reported missing from Sequim WA in Clallam County.
Michael is 5’11’’ tall, with short grayish-blonde hair and blue eyes.
Michael was leaving Sequim December 8th, 2020 in a 2001 white Cadillac El Dorado with Washington license plate “BOJ0671”. He was then reportedly seen in Yakima either December 9 or 10.
If you have any information on Michael’s whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2262.
Anonymous tips can also be left on the CCSO’s website at http://www.clallam.net/sheriff/ (reference case #2020-25315)