WRPD looking for missing teen

West Richland Police Department is looking for a teen that went missing around 7:30 Thursday morning. 

A family member on Facebook said the 14-year-old Devon, left for school in West Richland Thursday morning at 7:25, but did not go to school. 

The Facebook post says Devon left on a tan mountain bike wearing a navy blue hoodie, black shorts, black tennis shoes and a black baseball hat. 

WRPD says Devon may have a black bag with him and could have changed clothes.

Devon is described as 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. 

If you know where Devon might be or have any information call West Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.