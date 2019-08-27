KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with finding a man police are looking for in the area of W. 4th Ave and S. Kent St.

One of NBC Right Now's reporters was covering the Kennewick teacher's strike when a man with a gun approached her and told her to get into the news car. She complied, and he told her to start driving once he was also inside the car. The man suddenly got spooked, exited the car and ran away with a small piece of camera equipment. The reporter was not injured.

The man is described as a thin-built Hispanic, approximately 5‘8“. If a man matching this description is seen in this area, you're encouraged to notify police at the non-emergency dispatch number 628-0333.