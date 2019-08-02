YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that led to a hit and run.

It started at around 11:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of W. Nob Hill Boulevard and S. 6th Avenue, near the Smoke City Glass and Vape shop. Several shots were fired, and one bullet hit the Smoke City storefront.

One person ran off, and another drove off in a white car. That driver ran a stop sign on 6th Avenue and hit an SUV in the intersection at Nob Hill, before getting out of the car and running away.

Luckily, no one got hurt, but both suspects are still on the run.

Police searched the area and found a gun believed to be involved in the shooting.