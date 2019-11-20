Police looking for suspects connected to burglary

PASCO, WA - Police conducted a search warrant at a home looking for two suspects connected to a burglary.

Pasco police say they did not find the suspects but they are still on the search. Officers looked for two men related to a wrecking yard burglary that happened on Tuesday in East Pasco.

Tuesday night, officers say they were involved in a chase with a car connected to this case. The chase went into Burbank. Later on, officers found the car near Lincoln Dr. in Pasco.

Early Wednesday morning, they looked for the suspects at a home on the 900 block of Lincoln Dr; Police did not find the wanted individuals at the associated property.

Police are looking for 2 males in their early twenties. If you have any information, call the police.