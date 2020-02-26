WEST VALLEY, WA - Police are looking for suspects who threatened a food truck employee with a gun and potentially stole from the food truck in West Valley.
At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man arrived at a food truck near Ahtanum Valley Elementary School and threatened the employee with a pistol, telling the employee to close their eyes or he would shoot them. It is unknown if the suspect stole anything, but he left in a 2000 Chevy Impala that had damage to the front passenger side. There was another person in the car, but it was unknown if they were a man or a woman.
Police officers alerted Ahtanum Valley Elementary School due to the proximity of the crime and the school went into a brief lock down, but there was no actual threat to the school.
The suspects are still at large.