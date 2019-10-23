TOPPENISH, WA - Two people are recovering after being shot in Toppenish by two suspects who are still on the loose.

On Tuesday Oct. 22 just after 7 p.m., the two victims were walking in the area of the 200 block of Dayton Avenue. Two subjects approached the victims on foot and started harassing them; one of the suspects pulling out a pistol, opening fire on the two victims and striking both victims multiple times. The suspects then ran away.

The suspects were last seen running southbound on North Chestnut Street, and described as possibly Native American men, both wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and blue bandanas.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for medical treatment. One of the victims is a 28-year-old Hispanic man, the other is a 31-year-old Hispanic woman.

Based on statements the suspects made to the victims, the incident is being ruled as gang-related.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Toppenish Police Department at (509) 865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at (800) 248-9980, submit a tip through the website at crimestoppersyakco.org or using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app found in the Google play store and Apple app store. Please reference TPD Case #19P4644.