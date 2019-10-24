theft suspects 1

PASCO, WA - The Circle K at W. Court Street and 26th Avenue was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night at about 11:23 p.m. by the two men shown in these still images from store security video. The lone clerk provided detailed descriptions of both suspects.

theft suspects 2

The first suspect in the darker coat is described as 18 years old, Hispanic, 5'6", average build, wearing a black hoodie, black bandana with a white paisley design, black gloves with white markings, dark Dickies-style pants, white athletic shoes, silver-colored semi-auto pistol held in his right hand, and spoke fluent English with no accent.

theft suspects 3

The second suspect in the lighter coat is described as 18 years old, Hispanic, 5'2" (short), skinny build, brown eyes, wearing gray hoodie with black shoulders, a gray T-shirt tied around his face, gray gloves, blue jeans, white athletic shoes, with no weapon seen and did not speak.

theft suspects 4

If the public has any info on this crime or these suspects, they are urged to call Dispatch immediately at (509)628-0333 or email Detective Jesse Romero @romeroj@pasco-wa.gov about case 19-33571 Armed Robbery.

Tags

Recommended for you