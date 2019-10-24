PASCO, WA - The Circle K at W. Court Street and 26th Avenue was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night at about 11:23 p.m. by the two men shown in these still images from store security video. The lone clerk provided detailed descriptions of both suspects.

The first suspect in the darker coat is described as 18 years old, Hispanic, 5'6", average build, wearing a black hoodie, black bandana with a white paisley design, black gloves with white markings, dark Dickies-style pants, white athletic shoes, silver-colored semi-auto pistol held in his right hand, and spoke fluent English with no accent.

The second suspect in the lighter coat is described as 18 years old, Hispanic, 5'2" (short), skinny build, brown eyes, wearing gray hoodie with black shoulders, a gray T-shirt tied around his face, gray gloves, blue jeans, white athletic shoes, with no weapon seen and did not speak.

If the public has any info on this crime or these suspects, they are urged to call Dispatch immediately at (509)628-0333 or email Detective Jesse Romero @romeroj@pasco-wa.gov about case 19-33571 Armed Robbery.