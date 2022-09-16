Police need help finding a missing 11-year-old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-
UPDATE: September 16, 2022 5:00 p.m.
Jonathan has been found and is home safe.
Yakima Police would like to thank everyone who helped look for him.
September 16, 2022 2:50 p.m.
Yakima police are looking for Jonathan Robertson an 11-year-old last seen in the area of Wilson Middle School around noon.
He is said to be wearing black glasses, blue "Harry Potter" t-shirt, blue or green pants and a gray backpack.
Jonathan has blonde hair, 5ft tall and approximately 100lbs.
