Police need help finding a missing 11-year-old in Yakima
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

YAKIMA, Wash.-

UPDATE: September 16, 2022 5:00 p.m.

Jonathan has been found and is home safe.

Yakima Police would like to thank everyone who helped look for him. 

September 16, 2022 2:50 p.m.

Yakima police are looking for Jonathan Robertson an 11-year-old last seen in the area of Wilson Middle School around noon.

He is said to be wearing black glasses, blue "Harry Potter" t-shirt, blue or green pants and a gray backpack. 

Jonathan has blonde hair, 5ft tall and approximately 100lbs. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.