Police need help identifying four suspects in Zillah corner store break-in

ZILLAH, Wash. - The Zillah Police Department is asking for information after the Cherry Patch was broken into and merchandise was stolen. The convenience store, located at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road, was broken into around 12:40 a.m. on August 21.
Four men are suspected of breaking the glass door to get in, according to ZPD. They stole alcohol and vape products, but the total amount they stole is unknown.
Following the break-in, the four were reportedly spotted running through Stewart Park, into the apartments near Fletcher Lane.
Anyone who has information about who the four men are or about the break-in should contact ZPD at 509-829-6100 for case 22Z0882.
