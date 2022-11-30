Police need help identifying theft, carjacking suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and attempting carjacking, as well as involvement in a hit-and-run, according to YPD.
The suspect is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity should contact Detective Medina at 509-575-6203 or arturo.edina@yakimawa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.