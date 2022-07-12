SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department responded to a gunshot victim around 10:24 p.m. on July 11 after a 20-year-old male was shot in the back and neck. When officers got to a home on the 200 block of Holstein Avenue, they reported seeing a Dodge Charger in the driveway that had multiple bullet holes.
Inside, they found Luis Valencia Jr., a 20-year-old from Sunnyside, with two gunshot wounds. According to Valencia, he was driving on Outlook Road toward Sunnyside when someone made a U-turn, followed him and shot at him.
Officers and Sunnyside Fire provided first aid before Valencia was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for grazing gunshot wounds. After he was released from the hospital, he showed officers where on Outlook Road he had been shot. During an SPD search, six shell casings were found.
According to Commander Scott Bailey, the shooting does not seem to be gang-related. It is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should contact SPD at 509-836-6200 or CrimeTips@sunnyside-wa.gov.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
