GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of bringing weapons to the Gorge Amphitheater on August 19 pleaded not guilty to two charges in court on August 22 and was released after posting bail.
At Jonathan Moody’s arraignment, the 30-year-old was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and the unlawful carrying/handling of a weapon. His bail was set for $10,000.
Moody’s next court date is scheduled for September 8 at the Grant County District Court.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office searched two cars and is still investigating the incident. However, GCSO does not believe Moody was planning a mass shooting anymore.
“Over the weekend, detectives interviewed him several times, there were search warrants served on the vehicles, and as of right now, detectives feel confident that he did not intend to do any mass shooting,” said Kyle Foreman, GCSO public information officer. “But it took us a while to make sure that was 100% the case.”
Foreman told our sister station KHQ that Moody inhaled whippets from a balloon, put on two guns, then asked concertgoers “suspicious questions.”
