Police officer impersonator in Kennewick performs traffic stop

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department received reports of a person disguised as a police officer that also made a traffic stop.

The incident reportedly happened on May 7, 2019 around 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. The citizen was driving eastbound on West Clearwater Avenue when an older model Ford Crown Victoria or Chevy Caprice equipped with a single rotating beacon, activated the beacon and stopped the citizen.

Police say the impersonator asked for the victim's ID and tried to open the car door as well. The citizen became suspicious early on and began questioning the impersonator who then confessed of not being a real officer.