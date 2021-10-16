KENNEWICK, WA-
SWAT and several police units from Kennewick, Pasco, Benton County Sheriff's Office, and Franklin County Sheriff's office are present near 10th and Union in Kennewick.
Police say there was an officer-involved shooting. No Kennewick Police officers were injured but police say the shooter was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
Part of 10th Avenue is blocked off from Union going west until Edison St. Police are still on scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it