Police respond to bomb threat at University of Utah Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police responded to a possible bomb threat at the University of Utah hospital Tuesday afternoon.
According to the U of U Health Twitter, they are working with law enforcement and the Salt Lake Bomb squad on a potential bomb threat at approximately 3:12 p.m.
U of U campus alert website states that their Public Safety Department received a report of an abandoned backpack in the first-floor lobby.
“A bomb-sniffing dog alerted to potential explosives on the bag and Salt Lake City Police were called to respond,” according to the hospital.
“We are continuing to secure the impacted area, and we are prioritizing the safety of our team members and patients,” reads the U of U tweet. “100 South and Mario Capecchi to the front of the hospital is closed and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time.”
SLCPD tweeted that there is no threat to the public and operations at the U of U are not impacted.
