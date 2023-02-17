Police respond to shooting suspect in North Portland, residents asked to shelter in place

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking residents in a North Portland neighborhood to shelter in place after a report that a suspect fired shots in the area.
Officers responded to a report that shots had been fired near North Syracuse Street and Baltimore Avenue in North Portland in St. Johns, near Cathedral Park.
Officers said the suspect is contained but there is "an active danger to the public." They've asked residents in the area to stay indoors and officers are evacuating some residents.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) have responded to the area. Officers were seen wearing tactical gear.
The area has been closed to all traffic, according to police. North Ivanhoe Street is closed between North Philadelphia Avenue to North St. Louis Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
