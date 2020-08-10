WALLA WALLA, WA - The city of Walla Walla released their official statement on the recent Safeway bomb threat.

City of Walla Walla Press Release:

On August 9, 2020 at around 11:15 a.m., Walla Walla Police Officers responded to Safeway on W. Rose Street for a report of a male subject who had been inside the business for over thirty minutes and was acting strange. Store staff were concerned about the subject and asked us to respond to conduct a welfare check. Officers arrived and attempted contact with the male who would not initially engage them in conversation and was making random comments.

Officers noticed the subject had a cell phone taped to his hand with wires leading into his coat, which appeared to have something bulging from underneath. The subject was wearing a satchel, had a large battery pack protruding from his pocket, and had some sort of make-shift nylon pouch on his wrist with items contained within. The subject was asked for his name and he stated he did not have to tell the officers. He further stated that we should know who he is, that every Washington state police officer should know who he is, and that we should not have brought guns.

Safeway staff requested the subject be trespassed from the property. Officers informed the subject that he had to leave the property, but instead he stated he did not have to leave, and he started moving to the double doors near the back-storage area. Based on the odd behavior the subject was demonstrating, a patrol sergeant made a request for store staff to evacuate customers.

The subject slowly started walking towards the front of the store. While walking, he was making a finger motion of shooting the officers in the head. The subject was detained in front of the store by additional officers who responded to assist. While being detained, the subject asked an officer for his name stating that he did not have much time and provided officers with “the code”.

The subject was detained in front of the store and separated from his belongings. The Tactical Rescue Vehicle (TRV) was deployed to the scene and placed between any potential explosive devices and people exiting the store to provide a layer of possible explosion protection, if needed.

Based on the circumstances, Washington State Patrol bomb squad was requested to respond to the scene and examine the items removed from the subject. Upon arrival, they examined the items and determined they did not contain explosives. The did contain a few switches used for unknown purposes.

The subject was transported to an area hospital and Safeway was reopened. This investigation continues.