Police search for person around homicide of couple in their 80s

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person regarding the homicide of two 80-year-olds from July 2022. Police found 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzman Navarro dead in their home on July 4 after some family found the two.
UGPD has released two pictures of a subject that detectives are looking to speak to. The person was seen in the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact UGPD Detectives.
