Police search for suspects in Moxee shooting

MOXEE, Wash. - The Moxee Police Department has released additional information about the shooting from August 6 on the 8500 block of Beauchene Road. Jose Rosario Arellano, 36, was found dead by law enforcement in an apartment.
Law enforcement notified his next of kin, reporting he grew up in Yakima but had been living around Tri-Cities.
MPD is asking for help locating two suspects with arrest warrants out for the first degree murder. They were last seen in East Selah on August 6, around 8:30 a.m. in a red 1998 Honda Accord. The license plate reads ATV7411.
Both Jose Manuel Magana, 35, and Trinidad Magana-Chavez, 36, are wanted by the Moxee police. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.
Magana is a Hispanic male who weighs 245 pounds and is 5'7". He is bald with a mustache and beard, with tattoos on his neck, head and arms.
Magana-Chavez is a Hispanic male who weighs 155 pounds and is 5'7". He is bald with a mustache and beard.
If you see them or have any information, call police immediately. Do not approach them. You can call MPD at 509-575-8850 during business hours, or the 24-hour Yakima County Sheriff's Office dispatch line at 509-574-2500. Anonymous tips can be made through Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on the P3TIPS app.
