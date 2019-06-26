Police searching for several stolen cars

PASCO, WA - Police are looking for 2 Honda Civics, a Honda Accord and a Jeep Cherokee.

Officers are looking for:

WA license BHT7719, light faded green 1996 Honda Civic, black rims, no keys, stolen Monday night to early Tuesday from 1700-block N 24th. Case PP19-18791 Veh Theft.

WA license BKY1015, red 1998 Honda Civic, bent RF wheel, shattered windshield, keys with car, taken from Maitland/ B Street area on Sunday morning about 9:30 AM. Case PP19-18695 Veh Theft. WA license 146YYP, pistachio green 1992 Honda Accord, black horizontal stripes on the doors, no keys, stolen from 300-block S Owen Sunday night to early Monday. Case PP19-18664 Veh Theft. WA license BHJ9460, dark green 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude SUV, taken with keys from 20th/ Court parking lot on Saturday about 8:30 AM. Case PP19-18453 Veh Theft.

As a reminder, always take your keys with you and don't leave valuables in an unattended vehicle, especially if they are visible from outside the car.

If you see any of these stolen cars or have any information, call the police.