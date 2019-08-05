1:29 PM UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - The officer injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning has been identified.

Antonio Bustamante, 24, has been with the Prosser Police Department for a little over a year, the department says.

When Officer Bustamante first arrived to the 200 Block of Canyon Drive to reports of someone trying to get into two apartments, he was shot at by an unknown person. Officer Bustamante returned fire, but it is not known if the suspect was hit.

According to police, another uninvolved tenant received several gunshot wounds just as officers arrived. Both the tenant's and the officer's wounds were not considered life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, and several people have been identified as persons of interest.

UPDATE 6:37 AM

PROSSER, WA - The Prosser Police Officer who was shot early Monday morning has been released from the hospital.

The Chief of Police from the Prosser Police Department says they are searching for multiple persons of interest.

A helicopter from Spokane County is flying in the area helping in the search.

Police are asking people to stay away from HWY 22 and Canyon Drive. This is still an active scene.

If you must go through the area, if you see an officer, ask for permission to get through.

UPDATE 5:36 AM

PROSSER, WA - Officers are looking for a suspect after a Prosser Police Officer was shot early Monday morning.

According to the City of Prosser, this happened at around 1:00 a.m. An officer was dispatched to the 200 Block of Canyon Drive after an individual tried getting into two apartments in a nearby complex.

When the officer arrived, the individual ran away and shot at the officer hitting him in the leg area.

The individual is still on the run.

The officer has been taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.