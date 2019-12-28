YAKIMA, WA - Yakima police are looking for a suspect who fired off gun shots Friday afternoon.

Police say at about 1:30 p.m. gun shots were reported at the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue. When police got there they found 32-year-old Alberto Tamoyo who had suffered a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began giving first aid to Tamoyo. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say his wound isn't life threatening and the victim's current medical condition isn't known at this time. Witnesses told police a tan or light color SUV was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.