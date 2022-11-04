BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the death of 54-year-old Shane Taylor following a disturbance around the 27000 block of Ambassador Private Road on November 3. Deputies responded to the home around 6 p.m., finding an adult woman, 15-year-old male and 54-year-old Taylor.
When deputies arrived, Taylor had multiple life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson. He was given first aid but died on the scene. Detectives began a homicide investigation at that time, according to the release.
Initial investigation suggests a physical disturbance happened between the two adults when the teenager stepped in, according to Erickson. The teen is believed to have caused Taylor’s injuries. Detectives arrested and booked the teenager into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The Benton County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Taylor, according to the release.
The case is still being investigated by BCSO as detectives try to determine whether the teenager was defending the woman. Anyone with information should call BCSO at 509-735-6555.
