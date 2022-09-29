WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive.
Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress. They found that a man had assaulted a woman there before running away.
The woman was taken to the hospital and the man was found hiding nearby, according to WRPD. He was arrested without incident. WRPD said that two passersby saw the assault and stopped to help.
“We would like to thank the two citizens who saw the assault and stopped to help the female,” said WRPD on Facebook. “Because of your actions no further injuries were sustained by the female and the male was quickly taken into custody.”
