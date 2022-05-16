VANCOUVER, Wash. - A man working as the night manager at an Arby's in Vancouver reportedly admitted to urinating in milkshake mix for "sexual gratification" along with downloading child pornography.
Vancouver police said the man was under investigation for downloading the pornography near the restaurant. They said he admitted to the crime later in an interview.
After obtaining a search warrant for his devices, detectives found a video of a person, later identified as the man, "urinating in a container confirmed to be milkshake mix from Arby's.
Police said he confessed to urinating in the milkshake mix on two occasions.
If you bought a milkshake from the Arby's at 221 NE 104 Avenue on October 30 or 31 in 2021 and have a receipt or evidence of the purchase, police ask that you contact Detective Robert Givens at robert.givens@cityofvancouver.com.
VPD's Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit said they haven't found evidence that Arby's was aware of the contamination.
The suspect was booked into Clark County Jail on multiple child pornography charges. The videos found on his devices are still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.