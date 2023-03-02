KENNEWICK, Wash. — Probable cause documents have been released for the reported kidnapping in Kennewick from February 24, including multiple witness statements of the incident. Johnny Ray Cochran Davis, 24-year-old from Pasco, was arraigned on March 2 on first-degree assault and burglary, first-degree kidnapping and harassment with threat to kill charges.
The Kennewick Police Department has been investigating the incident since it occurred just after 8 a.m. on February 24. Probable cause was granted for Davis’ arrest after eyewitness accounts, Ring camera footage and victim statements were recorded, according to court documents.
KPD first responded to the incident after receiving reports of a disturbance on the 1000 block of S Newport St, with some callers saying a woman had been taken against her will. Several people called and multiple included descriptions of the car she was taken in, a Buick that was linked to Davis.
Investigation proved that the victim did not live at the home on Newport St, but was staying there in an attempt to get away from Davis after an argument, according to court documents. She was friends with one of the residents, who lived there with her sister and had invited the victim over to spend the night. This sister was one of the 911 callers, having been inside the residence during the incident. She also provided Ring camera footage for police.
Probable cause documents describe this footage. It reportedly starts with the victim running toward the home, shutting the door behind her and locking it. Davis is then seen running up the sidewalk and tries to open the door. After realizing it was locked, he swung his shoulder into the door twice in order to break it down.
The Ring footage’s audio is also described in the court documents. When Davis comes in through the broken door, screaming is heard in the back. He says, “You are coming with me right now,” while the victim shouted, “No.” Other dialogue is described as Davis pulls the victim by her hair out the front door and down the sidewalk. She falls during this process and is reportedly screaming and crying. Davis continually told her to get in the car, despite her responses that she did not want to. When she is seen standing, Davis again pushes her toward the car, according to court documents. She yelled for help, prompting the response of three men across the street, which is where the video ends.
“The video clearly shows that [the victim] was not wanting to go with Mr. Davis,” says the probable cause document. “The video clearly shows forcible entry made into the apartment where Mr. Davis forcibly retrieved [her.]”
KPD Officer Tony DeGuia recorded witness statements for the probable cause request. Most notably, three men with matching stories reported being across the street when the kidnapping occurred, then trying to save the woman before the car sped off.
One of the men told DeGuia that the man in the Buick had honked his horn for about ten minutes straight, in order to get the woman out of the home. When she did, the witness says she saw the driver and immediately started to go back inside. He saw the driver then chase after her and drag her back to the car by her hair, according to the probable cause documents.
Another one of these three men also reported seeing the chase. He added that she was “definitely screaming for help.” After this, the three men reportedly ran across the street to try and help. They opened the driver’s door and a back door in an attempt to get both people out of the car. Court documents allege that Davis then peeled back with the doors open, damaging them through the hyperextension. He reportedly then put the car in drive and sped off on W 10th Ave before turning onto Olympia St. When officers spoke to the victim, she reported Davis was yelling at her in the car, threatening her life.
She said Davis drove her around for some time before getting out to try and fix the door. When he got back in the car, he punched the victim. He reportedly continued to yell at her before he grabbed a hatchet and waved it around as he yelled. At one point, he struck the car’s upholstery next to the victim with the hatchet, which she believes was an intimidation tactic, according to court documents. She told police she was scared for her safety and thought Davis might kill her.
Davis was taken into custody later that afternoon after law enforcement found the two of them near an apartment complex on Kennewick Ave. He tried to run from police, but was unsuccessful. He had four warrants out for his arrest at the time.
Davis’ bail was set at $200,000 and a no contact order was issued against him for the victim. The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to require Davis to surrender all weapons, but the motion was denied.
