PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is reporting the homicide of a 24-year-old female, who died at Kadlec around 6:30 p.m. November 6.
Officers responded to 28th Avenue and Hopkins Street around 7:30 that morning after someone reported a woman who was not breathing. When PPD got to the scene, they reported the woman was unconscious with significant injuries that are “consistent with being assaulted,” according to PPD.
The woman was resuscitated by responders with the Pasco Fire Department and taken to the hospital, where she died that evening. Detectives began investigating the scene at this time, according to a post from PPD.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421.
