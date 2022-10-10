OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Nationally recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day is Monday, October, 10, this year and some local and national politicians are making statements in honor of the day.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee tweeted: "In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, I want to thank all of Washington's tribes for the collaboration and wisdom you offer us in making decisions that impact our shared environment and resources."
Oregon Governor Kate Brown tweeted: "I'm grateful for the partnership between Oregon's nine federally recognized tribes and the state as we work together to create a just, equitable Oregon."
Thanks to HB 2526, it is officially #IndigenousPeoplesDay in Oregon. I'm grateful for the partnership between Oregon's nine federally recognized tribes and the state as we work together to create a just, equitable Oregon.— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) October 10, 2022
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released a statement saying, "Today, we honor and celebrate the contributions of Native peoples and all the ways they enrich our communities-including here in Washington state. Today is also an important opportunity to confront the generations of trauma Indigenous people have faced and recommit ot the hard work of addressing this painful legacy in a meaningful way."
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) tweeted as well.
Today we celebrate #IndigenousPeoplesDay to honor Native Americans as the first inhabitants of our country, and to commemorate Native culture, the history of Native peoples, and to acknowledge the immense injustices Indigenous people have faced.— Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) October 10, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.