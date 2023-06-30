WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Supreme Court rejected President Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt, ruling 6-3 that the administration did not have the authority to cancel debt of up to $10,000 per borrower.
Politicians are now responding to the historic decision that impacts borrowers and students.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement: “This decision is a devastating setback for tens of millions of hardworking student borrowers across the country who have been crushed with student debt, need relief, and have been counting on the historic measures President Biden took last fall. Delivering debt relief to student borrowers doesn’t just lift stress off their shoulders—it allows people to start families, buy homes, invest in their futures, and grow our entire economy."
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (D) released a statement that read in part: "By throwing student loan forgiveness out the window, Americans will now be sadly forced to make hard decisions between paying off their student loans and putting food on the table. Shame on the Supreme Court."
In a facebook post Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) said: "It's simple: if you take out a loan, you pay it back. The Supreme Court's decision to strike down Biden's unlawful student loan forgiveness scam is a victory for Central Washington taxpayers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.