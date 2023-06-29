WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Supreme Court ruled on June 29 that colleges and universities can no longer use race as a determining factor in college admissions.

Politicians have been responding to the 6-3 decision throughout the day.

Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released a statement after the decision that read in part: “Today’s decision from the Supreme Court removes a critical tool in ensuring equity in college admissions. It doesn’t do anyone any good to pretend that race-based discrimination never existed in America or that serious inequities don’t still remain today. We absolutely can’t pretend this country has not denied Black, Latino, and so many other students the same opportunities as their white peers; we should be learning from our history and working to right those wrongs."

Washington Governor Jay Inslee also issued a statement: "Our state will continue advancing the cause of equity in higher education and government. As with past rulings from this court that have made our society less equitable for women, people of color, and other marginalized communities, Washington state will respond however necessary to continue advancing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of the arc of the moral universe that bends toward justice.”

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden tweeted the following after the Supreme Court's ruling: "Today’s SCOTUS decision on affirmative action hands yet another ideological trophy to right-wing extremists. It’s ridiculous to let colleges give preference to wealthy donors’ kids & legacy admissions, while outlawing policies promoting diversity & improving campus life."