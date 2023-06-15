WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Supreme Court has upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act, a federal law in place since 1978 that gives preference to Native American families in the adoption and foster care of Native children.
Politicians are now releasing statements on the Supreme Court's 7-2 decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court's ruling:
For decades, the Indian Child Welfare Act has kept Native children connected to their communities and their cultures—helping to right the wrongs our nation brutally inflicted on Native children for decades—and it has played a key role in keeping Native American families together.
Tribes are an integral part of our nation’s history, our culture, and our future—I take my responsibility as a voice for Washington state’s Tribes in the U.S. Senate seriously and will continue to fight every day to make sure our country lives up to its trust responsibilities to Tribal communities.
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA): The Supreme Court made the right decision today in recognizing the authority of Congress to pass the Indian Child Welfare Act. I will continue to protect the rights of our Native communities in the state of Washington and throughout the country.
