WASHINGTON, D.C.-
At a recent press conference with #UniformAccess, a coalition of advocacy groups for women veterans, several prominent politicians defended abortion access for veterans.
"Taking away life-saving care from veterans and attacking V.A. doctors should just be unthinkable. It should be unthinkable that any politician would put their own political ideology ahead of the well-being of our veterans," said Senator Patty Murray, (D-WA).
"By actively pushing forward federal abortion bans, elected officials like Lindsey Graham are effectively thanking our women veterans and servicemembers for their sacrifice by telling them what they can or cannot do with the bodies they've already risked time and again for our country," said Senator Tammy Duckworth, (D-IL).
"Women are the fastest growing group of veterans enrolling in V.A. healthcare. They deserve contraceptives without a copay. The Equal Access to Contraceptives for Veterans Act's time has come," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D-CT).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.