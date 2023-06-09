Washington State Sen. Mark Mullet announced a bid for governor, joining a growing field of candidates seeking to replace outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee. Mullet, a moderate Democrat from Issaquah who owns a pizza restaurant and three ice cream shops, says his campaign will focus on affordable housing, public safety, climate change and the creation of jobs that allow people to start families and buy homes. Mullet joins two other Democrats — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz — in the race for the open seat.