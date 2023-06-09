REDMOND, Wash.- Preliminary polling of voter preference for the five declared 2024 gubernatorial candidates in Washington has been released and current Attorney General Bob Ferguson is the early favorite.
The nonprofit Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) interviewed 773 potential voters for the survey that was conducted on June 7 and 8, about who they are most likely to vote for among Bob Ferguson, Raul Garcia, Semi Bird, Hilary Franz and Mark Mullet.
Bob Ferguson is currently the leading candidate with 25% of prospective voters saying they would vote for him according to NPI. Raul Garcia is polling at 17% Semi Bird at 10%, Hilary Franz is at 9% followed by Mark Mullet with 7%.
"Bob Ferguson is the clear early frontrunner for Governor," said NPI founder and Executive Director Andrew Villeneuve. Since our last statewide poll at about this time in March, which looked at a hypothetical field that included him, Hilary Franz, Dow Constantine, and Bruce Dammeier, Ferguson's support has gone up, from 21% then to 25% now."
According to an NPI press release for a candidate to be considered in the polling survey they must have officially declared and filed with the public disclosure commission.
Candidates also must have declared an affiliation with a major party and raised at least $50,000 for their current campaign or $250,000 for a prior campaign.
The complete text of the questions asked to poll participants, breakdowns by region, party and gender and more information about the survey are available through NPI's Cascadia Advocate.
NPI plans to conduct another poll of Washington voters in the fall.
"33% of voters overall remain undecided, a plurality in our survey, including 40% of independents, so there's supporters up for grabs available to the candidates who are further behind," Villeneuve noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.