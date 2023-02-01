YAKIMA, Wash. - The City of Yakima has received positive feedback from the community on the possibility of Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field becoming a regional airport. A poll of over 1,400 responses received an 83% "strongly support" rate.
Another 69 responses "somewhat support" the regional airport, while only 10% of the respondents opposed the proposal.
The poll comes after the Yakima City Council signed off on a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation, asking for YKM to be considered as a possibility.
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Committee is searching for potential locations as studies have shown the SeaTac airport will reach its full capacity for both air passenger and cargo services.
"There's neither the room there, or frankly, the will from anybody around there to expand the airport, to expand SeaTac," said Yakima City Spokesperson, Randy Beehler.
The CACC is currently studying multiple locations within Pierce and Thurston Counties in greenfield sites in rural, undeveloped areas. Beehler told NonStopLocal that residents from the proposed areas protested at the capitol in Olympia, sharing their displeasure with the considerations.
The CACC will make their recommendation on the new regional airport in June, but the recommendation may be pushed back if more information is needed.
If chosen, YKM won't become regional immediately but for now, the city wants to be an option.
"All we have asked for is at least consider us," said Beehler. "At least study us. It may not turn out that it's a viable option but at least look at it."
