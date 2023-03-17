Poole family recovering, asks for privacy after deaths on I-90

The Washington State Patrol says three people died in a vehicle crash east of Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 near Easton. The State Patrol said 27-year-old Michaela Buckholt, 40-year-old Justin Poole and a 10-year-old child, all of Yakima, were killed early Thursday morning. All eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed at Cabin Creek. Another child and another adult in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said a trailer tractor traveling west crossed the median and struck a car traveling east. The driver of the truck was not injured. Eastbound I-90 was closed into Thursday afternoon in that area “due to the severity of the fatal collision.”