Poole family recovering, asks for privacy after deaths on I-90

YAKIMA, Wash. - Following the crash on I-90 near Cle Elum, Michaela Buckholt and the 10-year-old girl that were involved are now recovering at Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle.
The family of Justin Poole, who died in the crash, are asking for privacy as they are grieving and processing the events.
A family friend has set up an online fundraiser for the Poole family.
"My heart is broken over this loss & crushed imagining the kind of pain Nikki is enduring right now," said JoeyLynne Stanelle Perry, organizer of the fundraiser. "Justin was a kind, funny man who deeply loved his family."
Justin leaves behind his wife Nikki.
"Nothing will bring her family back but if we can ease her stress even a little financially at least that's something to take a little of the weight off her shoulders," said Perry. "I wish I had more poignant words to describe this amazing family. If you knew them, you loved them."
The family friend says Justin was a music teacher at Melody Lane Academy and "loved teaching kids about music."
The 10-year-old was a girl scout and described as "sweet, funny and friendly."
The Poole family is asking for privacy at this time to process the loss.
