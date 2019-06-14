RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland Parks and Recreation and the Manhattan Project National Park are hosting a summer series of free Pop-up Play Days in nine Richland parks for kids ages 5 to 13 years old, and their parent or guardian.
Pop-up Play Days will occur almost every Wednesday, beginning June 19, and ending August 21. The one exception when there is not an event planned is Wednesday, July 3. Each play day begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. An adult must accompany all children.
Kids who attend five or more play days will receive a unique Junior Ranger Patch or Pin.
- June 19 Lynnwood Park
- June 26 Wye Park
- July 10 Leslie Groves Park
- July 17 Rodney Block Park
- July 24 Frankfort Park
- July 31 Oak Park
- August 7 Goethals Park
- August 14 Jefferson Park
- August 21 USS Triton Submarine Memorial Park
For more information, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/parksfun or visit www.facebook.com/richlandparksandrecreation.