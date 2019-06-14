RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland Parks and Recreation and the Manhattan Project National Park are hosting a summer series of free Pop-up Play Days in nine Richland parks for kids ages 5 to 13 years old, and their parent or guardian.

Pop-up Play Days will occur almost every Wednesday, beginning June 19, and ending August 21. The one exception when there is not an event planned is Wednesday, July 3. Each play day begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. An adult must accompany all children.

Kids who attend five or more play days will receive a unique Junior Ranger Patch or Pin.

June 19 Lynnwood Park

June 26 Wye Park

July 10 Leslie Groves Park

July 17 Rodney Block Park

July 24 Frankfort Park

July 31 Oak Park

August 7 Goethals Park

August 14 Jefferson Park

August 21 USS Triton Submarine Memorial Park

For more information, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/parksfun or visit www.facebook.com/richlandparksandrecreation.