RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland Parks and Recreation and the Manhattan Project National Park are hosting a summer series of free Pop-up Play Days in nine Richland parks for kids ages 5 to 13 years old, and their parent or guardian.

Pop-up Play Days will occur almost every Wednesday, beginning June 19, and ending August 21. The one exception when there is not an event planned is Wednesday, July 3. Each play day begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. An adult must accompany all children.

Kids who attend five or more play days will receive a unique Junior Ranger Patch or Pin.

  • June 19             Lynnwood Park
  • June 26             Wye Park
  • July 10              Leslie Groves Park
  • July 17              Rodney Block Park
  • July 24              Frankfort Park
  • July 31              Oak Park
  • August 7           Goethals Park
  • August 14         Jefferson Park
  • August 21         USS Triton Submarine Memorial Park

For more information, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/parksfun or visit  www.facebook.com/richlandparksandrecreation.     

