Pop up vaccine clinic hosted by CBC was a huge success

PASCO, WA. – Columbia Basin College hosted a free vaccine clinic Thursday on its Pasco campus and saw a big response, bucking a recent trend of reduced demand for vaccination.
The line stretched around the corner of the college’s technology building starting at ten a.m., with people excited to receive their choice of three approved vaccines, and excited to also receive $50 VISA gift cards, supplied by the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The clinic was the latest in a string of “pop-up” clinics supported by the Benton Franklin Health District.
CBC student Ismael Mendoza said he was happy to see the turnout, saying, “It’s better to be uncomfortable than dead. In my mind, at least! So I encourage (people) to take the vaccine. It’s for the good of the community. You’ll benefit from it. We’ll benefit from it. You’ll help your family, you’ll help our family.”
CBC is encouraging, but not requiring students and staff to be vaccinated this fall, and the college will offer both online learning and many in-person learning options in the coming academic year.