Four people are dead after the all-terrain vehicle they were in rolled over and burst into flames on a dirt road in central Washington’s Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Kittitas County sheriff’s officials say the side-by-side ATV crashed west of the town of Liberty on Saturday afternoon, and first responders arrived within minutes to prevent the gas-fueled fire from spreading. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Two victims died at the scene, and two others died at a burn center in Seattle. Investigators have not said what caused the ATV to roll.