HERMISTON, Ore.- The Cozy Corner Tavern, a Hermiston landmark for 76 years burned on July 30.
Fire crews responded to the fire at 198 E. Main St. around 3 p.m. According to Umatilla County Fire District #1 (UCFD1) the fire appears to have started in the basement of the building, but heavy smoke, flames and limited staff made it hard to fight.
Fire crews from Echo, Boardman, Umatilla, Pendleton and Pilot Rock also responded to the fire, providing mutual aid of personnel and equipment.
The floor of the tavern collapsed and the fire spread to the roof according to UCFD1. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading outside the building and no nearby buildings were damaged.
Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night mopping up hotspots and are expected to work throughout the day on July 31. One block of 2nd Ave. near the Tavern is still blocked according to UCFD1.
One firefighter was reportedly treated for a minor shoulder injury after the fire. No other injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
