PASCO, WA - Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) is welcoming #1 New York Times bestselling romance author Debbie Macomber on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Basin College Gjerde Center in Pasco.

Macomber is the featured author of the fourth annual Mid-Columbia Reads literary festival. She will speak, answer audience questions, and sign books, and her books will be for sale.

The presentation is free and open to the public and doors open at 6 p.m. Reserved seating in the front several rows will be provided for people who are deaf or hard of hearing and anyone in a wheelchair or walker or needing assistance. American Sign Language and Spanish translation will be provided.

An MCL customer favorite, Macomber is one of today’s most popular authors with more than 200 million copies of her books in print worldwide. Her newest releases include “Window on the Bay” and “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas,” as well as a non-fiction book titled “Be a Blessing: A Journal for Cultivating Kindness, Joy, and Inspiration.”

Macomber’s novels have spent more than 1,000 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list. Thirteen of these novels hit the number one spot. She is the author of the bestselling “Cedar Cove” series, which the Hallmark Channel chose as the basis for its first dramatic scripted television series.

Mid-Columbia Reads is a program of MCL with this year’s partners Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries, Battelle, Tri-Cities Cancer Center, Purcell Law, and Abadan. Learn more at midcolumbialibraries.org.