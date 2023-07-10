WAPATO, Wash.- Two popular fishing ponds on the Sunnyside Snake River Wildlife Area along the Yakima River near Wapato will be closing for upgrades.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) the temporary closures of Ponds 4 and 5 will take effect on July 11. The ponds will be closed until further notice, with the closures expected to last about four weeks.
Improvements being made to Ponds 4 and 5:
- A new fishing platform will be installed.
- A new non-motorized boat ramp.
- New vault toilet.
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to the floating fishing platform and vault toilet.
