Porch pirate convicted of multiple felonies

YAKIMA, WA - As part of a multi-agency operation to catch package thieves during the holiday season, a man has been convicted of multiple felonies.

Back in December, Michael Wayne Helms was caught with a package containing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.

What he didn't know is that the package also had a GPS tracker inside monitored by the U.S. Postal Service.

The package was placed on the porch of a house in Yakima in an effort to catch porch pirates.

This month, a jury found Helm guilty of one count of possession of stolen property in the second degree. He has also been found guilty of other charges.

Helm has been sentenced to two years of prison to be followed by 12 months of community custody.