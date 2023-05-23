RICHLAND, Wash.- The Port of Benton earned awards from the Washington Public Ports Association and the Washington Airport Management Association in May for its efforts in two local projects.
WPPA Community Engagement Award
WPPA recognized the Port of Benton on Friday, May 19 for its dedication to keeping the community informed about a railroad crossing replacement project on Van Giesen Street and State Route 224.
"In our work to undertake economic development projects that support our communities, it is key for ports to ensure that community partners are informed of port projects in advance," said the WPPA. "The Port of Benton’s outreach for this project epitomizes that approach, and we are very pleased to recognize them with our Community Engagement Award.”
WAMA Project of the Year Award
WAMA presented the Port of Benton with this award on May 9, recognizing its electrical replacement project at the Richland Airport for its in-depth planning and phased runway and taxiway closures.
According to the Port of Benton, the project included replacing the entire runway and electrical system while keeping the airport running with little disruptions.
The project was also praised for its clarity with the community through emails, press releases, social media and in-person outreach.
"It was a tremendous project, and the communication was outstanding," said WAMA. "The Port of Benton showed just how a large, complicated project should be addressed with the public.”
