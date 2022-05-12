RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Port of Benton held a recognition ceremony on May 12 for the original crewmembers from the USS Triton's Sandblast Mission.
The USS Triton surfaced on the coast of Delaware on this week in 1960 after a successful mission circumnavigating the globe entirely underwater, entirely undetected.
The top secret Operation Sandblast provided a lot of valuable information to the United States, including oceanographic data, crew endurance and technical capabilities of submarines during the Cold War.
"Right now, we are honoring the crew because during the period of time, what was happening, they weren't able to be recognized fully for their contributions to the nation," said Port of Benton Executive Director Diahann Howard. "And so it's a wonderful opportunity for us to recognize these four original members."
The ceremony was held at the USS Triton Sail Park in Richland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.