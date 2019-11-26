BENTON COUNTY, WA- The Port of Benton held a special meeting this morning. An independent investigation into a grievance filed by some staff members findings were released to the public.

The investigation halted the Port's search for a new Executive Director.

Scott Keller was the Port of Benton's Executive Director for thirty years. He retired in May.

The Port is governed by by commissioners: Jane Hagarty, Robert Larson and Roy Keck.

The investigated grievance listed six issues:

This investigation was independent and conducted by Sarah Wixson, a Yakima lawyer.

"We've been in a lot of turmoil here for several months and I'm hoping that we will all think about what's decided today and how we might be able to move forward and get ourselves back on a positive note," said Commissioner Hagarty.

Here are Wixon's official findings:

Janice Corbin, Sound Employment Solutions, did not have a contract. Commissioners traveling together is not a violation of the Open Public Meetings Act Conversations between council members did not violate the OPMA Repeating an executive session comment may violate the OPMA Ms. Howard's management style and the changes she implemented were not hostile or intimidating. Ms. Howard's actions, after learning that complaints were made by staff, were retaliatory. The evidence shows that Commissioner Keck's re-election campaign impacted his treatment of staff. The executive director selection process has been impacted by perceived political allegations.

The full redacted version of the investigation is 16 pages long and you can read it all here: