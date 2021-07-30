PROSSER,WA- The Port of Benton has been awarded $600,854 through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to make improvements and construct additional hanger sites at Prosser Airport (George O. Beardsley Field), which will post closures to some areas of the airport.
The primary entrance gate to the Prosser Airport will be closed beginning on Monday, August 2, 2021 and will remain closed until at least August 27, 2021. During this time, the main entrance shall be closed to all general traffic and admittance at this gate will be reserved for construction traffic only.
To provide ample access for pilots, lessees, and other users alternate gates will be manually opened as a detour, which will require visitors and tenants to carefully navigate active tie-down and aircraft parking areas. Authorized airport visitors and tenants should exercise extreme caution and observe a low-rate of speed while navigating these construction detours.