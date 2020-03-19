BENTON CITY, WA - Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, at 7:00 am, the Port of Benton will temporarily suspend public access to its 3250 Port of Benton Facility. While the Port office will be closed to the public, Port operations will continue.
We appreciate citizens recognizing the importance to protect the public and our employees in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Tenant communications will be conducted primarily over the telephone and via e-mail.
In limited situations, in-person appointments may be scheduled, but only if deemed necessary and strict adherence to social distancing requirements can be met. Port staff is committed to ensuring tenants experience minimal impacts with this temporary suspension of public access to our business offices.